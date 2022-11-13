By Efosa Taiwo

It went down to the last minutes for Manchester United to snatch a win at Fulham.

Alejandro Garnacho proved to be he hero on the night as he came off the bench to score a 93rd minute goal in a thrilling final Premier League match before the Qatar World Cup.

Christian Eriksen had put the visitors ahead in the first half with his first United goal, sliding in to finish at the back post from a low cross from Bruno Fernandes.

Fulham’s Dan James then came off the bench to grab an equaliser in the 61st minutes from a Tom Cairney’s low cross.

And when Fulham thought they had done enough to secure a point from the game, 18-year-old Garnacho raced through and shot into bottom corner past Bernd Leno.

The win consolidates United at fifth place, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal and three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.

