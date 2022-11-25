By A N I E T I E U S E N



It was billed to be a local political event. But midway, the local event in the Secretariat of Etinan LGA, Akwa Ibom State, acquired the character and paraphernalia of a grand State function. Practically every notable politician from every part of the State was on ground. They squeezed themselves into Etinan Council hall and overflowed into the tents and canopies outside, with hardly a place to stand.

Obong Paul Ekpo, better known as OPE, the acronym of his names, who is the PDP candidate for the House of Representatives from Etinan Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom State had only planned to inaugurate his Campaign team for the race he is expected to win without stress. But his enviable political antecedent and pedigree dictated otherwise. Any politician who got wind of the simple event wanted to stand up and be counted for OPE.

From the State Chairman of the party, Hon Aniekan Akpan to serving and former National lawmakers, serving and former State lawmakers, serving and former Commissioners , serving and former board members, serving and former heads of parastatals. All the known, trusted and revving political machine of the PDP in Akwa Ibom State were on ground, both physically and represented.

This was not altogether surprising. For 15 uninterrupted years, OPE has weathered every storm and consistently remained the right hand man of all PDP governors and government. In good times or tough times and even at some points when he had been practically written off and his political Nunc dimittis sang across the landscape, he rose like a phoenix from the ashes to emerge stronger, smarter and more powerful. Some just call him the cat with nine lives.

He served severally at different times in the State Executive Council in multiple portfolios including Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs as well as Commerce and Industry.

While he grounded himself as the veritable grassroot man during his tenure as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, it was outside the State EXCO that OPE proved his political mettle and established himself as a staunch and dependable political powerhouse and ally.

As State Chairman of the PDP for two unprecedented terms of eight years under two governors, Godswill Akpabio and Udom Emmanuel, OPE exemplified, in the words of Governor Udom Emmanuel “a firm, decisive, impactful and transparent” leader, who is “never afraid to stake his all in defending and doing what is right and proper”. And for Moses Ekpo, the Octogenarian deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, a man loved and reverentially referred to as Uncle Mo, OPE is a “tested and proven hand in every sense of the word…and represents an invaluable marksman, a game-changer, a showroom material and a brass hat”.

Uncle Mo is a veteran journalist and his adjectives and distinctive choice of words lend weight to what Governor Udom and the entire PDP family think about OPE. The many accomplishments of OPE include his election by all PDP State Chairmen in Nigeria as their chairman of chairmen and his current position as the National Ex-Officio member of the PDP. But all that seems to pale into insignificance when anyone consider the fact that the best PDP Secretariat in Nigeria was built under OPE’s leadership in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. It is a State Secretariat that outclasses even the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, till today. It is probably infra dignitatem to therefore describe him as the Paul of Akwa Ibom politics. He may as well emerge soon as the Paul of Nigerian politics.

Many may not know that the often repeated statement that “PDP is a religion in Akwa Ibom State” was coined by OPE. The saying was taken negatively by some pastors and political opponents but it was OPE’s way of expressing the undiluted loyalty and single minded followership that PDP enjoys in Akwa Ibom State since inception. As a committed Christian and member of Bishop David Oyedepo’s Winners Chapel, he said that he could not have compared apples with oranges.

At 52 with one of the richest political testimonials and credentials in the State, OPE was not only setting his eyes on the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he was gunning for it with the zeal of Paul of Tarsus. Governor Udom and Uncle Mo were right when they predicted in 2020 when OPE stepped aside as State Chairman of PDP that OPE “will continue to be a dependable partner and …his services will certainly be in great demand” in future. That golden moment presented itself as preparation for the 2023 election ensued. OPE bought the PDP senatorial nomination forms with a tidy N3.5 million.

But when the PDP consensus for the governorship candidate was crystallising rapidly around Pastor Umo Eno, another great son of Etinan federal constituency, who eventually won a landslide on May 25, 2022, OPE had to display the political maturity he is reputed for. He make the needed political sacrifices and settle for the House of Representatives’ contest. And he is very enthusiastic about it in the true character of a team player. With initial backgrounds in banking and federal civil service as well as leadership qualities dating back to his days as a labour prefect in Apostolic Secondary School, Ikot Oku Nsit, he is expected to put up a credible representation not just for Etinan Federal Constituency but of Akwa Ibom and the Niger Delta.

Said OPE at the inauguration of his Campaign Organisation yesterday: “I am heading to Abuja in the company of first class PDP lawmakers from our State to work hard for this State as usual, to stand up for the well-being and greatness of our people and to support the ARISE Agenda and well thought out Economic Blueprint of Pastor Umo Eno and the PDP government at the national level. By the grace of that same God that has help Akwa Ibom PDP for 23 years now, we are sure of all round victory for PDP”.

Among those backing the gifted politician as he spoke were Senator Effiong Bob, the political leader of Uyo Senatorial District, Uko Udom, SAN, Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of the State, Frank Archibong, Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Captain Iniobong Ekong, Commissioner of Lands and Water Resources, Retired General Paul Isang, former chief of training and operations in the Nigerian Army and the political leader of Nsit Ibom, Rt. Hon Aniekan Bassey, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sam Ikon, former Speaker and House of Representatives member, Isantim Kenneth Okon, former Etinan LGA Chairman, incumbent Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, the bosom friend of OPE as well as a full house the political leadership in the State.

Said Senator Bob: “OPE is for everybody irrespective of status and gender, and everybody is for OPE, because he is a strong and faithful party man who has demonstrated loyalty and quality leadership in his previous roles in government and in the party…He will win by a landslide”.

It was the first time in recent politicking that Etinan Federal Constituency made up of Etinan, Nsit Ibom and Nsit Ubium LGAs met. It turned out to be the opportunity to formerly endorse Pastor Eno as the next governor of Akwa Ibom State and pass a vote of confidence on Governor Udom Emmanuel for his “outstanding performance” as governor of Akwa Ibom State.

The motion was moved by Rt. Hon. Ikon, the former speaker of the House and seconded by Hon. Aniefiok Ekpo, former deputy Speaker of the House

Said Isantim Okon: OPE is a child of destiny…He is the best we can can send to Abuja right now in terms of experience and exposure…He will not disappoint…It’s forward ever for Akwa Ibom and backwards never”.

*Mr. Usen is a multiple award winning journalist, author and technocrat.

