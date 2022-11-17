By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Nine family members were reportedly killed and seven others injured during an attack on the Maikatako village, Bokkos local government area of Plateau State, Tuesday night.

“A native, Godwin Malan, told Vanguard that women and children were those affected most during the attack.

“Malan added that the vigilantes were able to repel the attackers but they had already burnt a compound and no one knew that people were still inside the compound.

““The casualties were from that compound. The community contacted security, and they came but it was already late.”

“The State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident said “It is true that an incident happened there, the DPO there responded with his team and were able to push back the bandits but some people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.“““As of yesterday (Tuesday), about seven people with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital, our men are still tracing the bandits so I can’t reach the DPO on the phone for an update. I don’t want to give inaccurate information but once I speak with the DPO about the death of some people, I will let you know.”““Benue vigilante member killed as security personnel battle kidnap gang rescue victims“

