By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian comedian, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has asked the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, to stop the misuse of power.

Vanguard reported that Aminu Muhammed was arrested over a post he made on Twitter, mocking Aisha Buhari.

On Tuesday, Mr Macaroni, via his Twitter account, criticised Aisha Buhari, telling her to stop abusing her position and to file any complaints with the appropriate authorities.

Mr Macaroni went on to say that because he was a “victim of persecution,” he had a lot to say about situations like Mohammed’s.

He wrote, “Madam First Lady, you are not God. If you have any grievance whatsoever go to court!!!

“You are not bigger than the citizens of Nigeria, neither are you bigger than the law!!

“You should use your power to serve the people not oppress them!!

“Free Aminu!!!

“President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife suffered so much insults. Even from people who are in this present government.

“APC trolls curse and insult some of us here every day, we dey chest am. The ones we can’t chest, we go to court!

“Madam First Lady, stop abusing power!!!

“I can speak so much about issues like this because I have been a victim of oppression and brutality and I know how horrible the experience is!!! If you are being held by security agents with backing from political figures, they will do the unthinkable!!

“Dem go lick you finish!!”

In June 2022, Muhammed put up a tweet saying, “Su mama anchi kudin talakawa an koshi” (translated from Hausa to ‘the mother has gotten fatter by eating masses’ money’).

According to the report, Muhammed was initially said to have been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on November 18, but our correspondent gathered that the student was allegedly arrested by the police.

Muhammed, sources say, is a 500-level student of the Federal University Dutse, Jigawa.

