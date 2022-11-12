…as AGN lifts her suspension

By Benjamin Njoku

The Chairman of the Imo State chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Nneoma Ukpabi who was recently suspended by the leadership of the actors’ body following allegations of fraud and assault levelled against her could not hold back tears of joy during the week when her suspension was lifted after she was found not guilty of the allegations.

Ukpabi’s suspension came after a video by one Miss Favour, a new AGN member, went viral accusing Ms Ukpabi of fraudulently obtaining N400, 000 from her as bribe for registration as well as assaulting her.

Following the allegation, the National President of AGN, Mr. Emeka Rollas suspended Ukpabi indefinitely and ordered an immediate investigation.

In a statement signed by the National Director of Communications of the Guild, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, lifting her suspension, AGN said Ukpabi was found innocent following the recommendations of a 3-man investigative panel constituted by AGN NEC to probe into the allegations.

According to Chinda-Coker, “Lady Nneoma Ukpabi is hereby free to resume her office as Chairman and also to resume filming and other Guild activities with immediate effect.

A letter addressed to Ms Ukpabi by AGN’s National Secretary Abubakar S. Yakubu, confirming the lifting of the suspension, thanked the reinstated Chairman “for cooperating with the Investigative Panel, the Police and all those concerned in the matter”.

Rollas expressed his heartfelt appreciation on behalf of the National Executives Council to the three-man Investigative Panel, including Emma Umeh- Chairman, Cyril Chukwuemeka Pharaoh- Secretary and Blessing Nwankwo-for the speedy and thorough investigation into the matter.

Ukpabi said God has vindicated her at last and thanked those who stood by her while the storms lasted.

“I want to use this ample time to say a very big thank you to everyone who stood by me during all the allegations levelled against me,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

