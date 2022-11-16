Leading out of home advertising company FPL Media has partnered the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN) on its maiden Conference, Exhibition and Awards scheduled to hold November 23, 2022, in Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking on what informed the partnership with OAAN to showcase some of the finest initiatives, innovations, products and services that FPL has to offer to the advertising industry,

Managing Director FPL Media, Lanre Ashaolu pointed that as a corporate member, FPL has also benefited from some of the Association’s (OAAN) interventions with external stakeholders in the past

While also seeing the coming event as an opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of the Outdoor Advertising industry.

He said: “There is a saying about the way you lay your bed so shall you lie on it. Our business is to connect brands to audiences via planning and deployment of advertising content via innovative and strategically placed OOH platforms across the country. If we do not promote our craft and activities to the relevant and general public, we will be doing a great disservice because there are a number of brands that are not quite aware of the availability, vibrancy, science and methodology involved in our operations.”

According to Mr Ashaolu, the OOH industry remains a dynamic industry where innovative approaches are being deployed daily especially in areas of non conventional systems of advertising.

Revealing further he shared: “We have also been Conservative for quite some time to the detriment of our industry. For instance, during campaign planning and resource allocation, brands feel other channels of communication are more relevant via increased priority forgetting that traditional feeds digital and Nigerians spend two thirds of their day outdoors.”

Themed “OOH At The Edge”, OAAN’s three-in-one event will comprise the morning session, which is the OAAN conference with exhibition stands open to visitors and delegates while the afternoon session will be the launch of a pioneering advertising industry book by the Association with the title Out of Home Advertising Practice in Nigeria. Thereafter, the Awards Night would take place, to climax the day.

The OAAN Conference also includes an award designed to encourage and stimulate creativity, innovation and overall high quality in planning, production and execution in Nigeria of the home advertising industry.

Four Pulley Ltd, popularly known as FPL Media is a creative OOH agency which has adopted innovation as the core of its operations. The agency, which was recently admitted into the ranks of Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN), prides itself on setting a new pace in the industry for others to follow.

