By Ebunoluwa Sessou

For Zainab Abdulwaheed, co-founder of Let It Cold, tapping into the renewable energy start ups is tasking.

“My business has benefited from my participation in the incubation program over the last six months, and we have improved our understanding of how a business operates,” she added.

Clinching the $10,000 among seven others, three women and four men in a keening contest in the 2022 cohort incubation organized by All On and Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre NCIC, on clean energy. The winners were among 290 applicants who were later shortlisted to 18. The 18 applicants then completed the 6-month incubation program conducted by the NCIC for early-stage renewable energy entrepreneurs.

They are: Retile, Let It Cold, Energy Assured, Nutrideen Agriculture Concepts, Danwawo Group, Swift Tranzact, Solaris Greentech Hub and Powerbox Energy Systems.

Some of the clean energy ideas presented at this year’s pitching event include solar- powered cooling systems, cold storage solutions, solar home systems (SHS), solar generators, energy efficiency technologies and biogas production.

Speaking, All On CEO, Caroline Eboumbou disclosed that, the aim is to contribute to the reduction of Nigeria’s energy-access gap by building a pipeline of early- stage renewable energy enterprises with the potential to scale.

“The shared vision of All On and NCIC has been to groom early-stage clean energy entrepreneurs, providing them with the key ingredients to enable their dreams of impacting unnerved communities a reality”.

“Of the eight (8) winning pitches, four (4) were delivered by women founders/CEOs – a notable sign of the positive strides being made by women entrepreneurs in the sector. The women-led ventures are: Let It Cold, Energy Assured, Danwawo and Solaris.

She further charged the entrepreneurs not to relent and reaffirmed All On’s commitment to their continued development in the future.

Meanwhile, the CEO of NCIC Bankole Oloruntoba reiterated the organization’s commitment to the growth of renewable energy start-ups in Nigeria. He reflected on the journey of the EIP noting that over 50 ideation-stage businesses have gone through the program

Bankole however charged the entrepreneurs to remain focused and maximize the resources available to them through the NCIC network to accelerate the growth of their businesses, drawing inspiration from notable alumni from the previous cohorts.

One of the judges, Damilola Asaleye, Vice President, Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN), noted that the innovative ideas during this year’s incubation program were outstanding, original, and demonstrated sustainability.

Also, All On Hub manager, Sele Inegbedion affirmed the success of the EIP over the last three years. “The All On Hub has deployed $240,000 to this program series in grant awards, and it has proven to be a worthwhile commitment.

“The progress made by alumni entrepreneurs is a testament to the value of this program, and the quality of pitch presentations at today’s event gives strong promise for the future of energy access in Nigeria. We look forward to continued partnership with NCIC, as we deepen our support to these bright ventures.” He added.

