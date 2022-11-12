By Vincent Ujumadu

FOUR of the gunmen who attacked the military checkpoint at Afor-Uzo Junction in Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s Isuofia community on Saturday were reportedly killed on the scene.

It was gathered that following the attack, the security operatives returned fire and gave them a hot chase.

According to a source in the area, there was exchange of fire during which four members of the gang were neutralized.

A Toyota Avenza with which the hoodlums launched the attack was recovered by the security operatives.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Paul Nwosu, in a statement, urged the people of the state to remain calm, assuring them of their safety at all times.

