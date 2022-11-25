By Ezra Ukanwa

Founder/CEO, Zed-Faith Foundation International Mr. Daniel Onyeka Newman, has bagged the Humanitarian Service Award of the year 2022.

In a statement issued by the foundation, the award was given to him by COA media because of his philanthropic activities and care for humanity.

According to the statement, this was coming after years of selfless service and charity works to the Elderly, women, the girl-child, and youth in the country in free health care in rural areas, educational sponsorship of the less privileged, and feeding of the needy amongst other charitable works he has done and keeps doing.

It further reads: “The organizer noted that they chose to confer him with the award after due consultation with major stakeholders in the country, observing that in this hard time that Nigeria is faced with a high level of poverty, inflation and unemployment, individuals with a heart of gold are still showing love and care to those in need with their hard-earn resource one of such is Mr. Daniel Onyeka Newman who is solely funding all his charity works.”

While thanking the organizer of the award, partners, among others he said his vision and mission on earth is to see this world a better place for everyone to live in only if those in great position or position of authority can do their quota to better the lives of people around them and that this award given to him is a wake-up call for greater service to humanity.

RELATED NEWS