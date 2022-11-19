By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS part of ways to complement the Federal Government, FG, on communal health care interventions, Zed-Faith Foundation International, on Thursday, offered a free medical screening in the federal capital territory, FCT.

The medical intervention was held in Kabusa community, in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC by the Zed-Faith Foundation, in partnership with Nigeria Red Cross, FCT.

The free service is offered in the following areas; free health check and screening, free drugs and medical counseling, free laboratory test, free health talk, free hypertension and diabetic screening to residents in the community, including women and children.

The group also donated materials such as clothings, footwear, among other things to the residents of Kabusa Community.

The country director, Mr. Chinnaya Innocent, ZFI, said the free medical services are part of their social responsibility programme and a way of supplementing the efforts of FG.

He said the gesture which is being executed by the organisation is aimed at assisting the poor and needy at the grassroots, adding that the foundation would extend such humanitarian intervention to other parts of Abuja.

He said: “We’re here today to render a service of free medical service to the Kabusa village and this will be going on to different villages. We’re not being sponsored by the government, state government or local government. It is being sponsored 90% by the Chairman/CEO, the founder of this Zed faith foundation – Daniel Onyeka Newman and other contribution from his friends and business associates.

“Well, as long as I am concerned it has been a passion to help humanity. He has been doing it right from the time he was in secondary school and as time goes on the passion keeps on expanding to reach out to especially the poor, the children, the elderly, and the woman in need. So, that’s why we’re here today to help this village because we believe that the government presence is not always here.

“So, we take it upon ourselves. To take the risk to sacrifice to be here to take care of them to check their BPs, their blood sugars and they have a free will of donations of clothes and shoes to give to them.”

Similarly, the Health Coordinator for Red Cross FCT badge, Anthony Akpan Okoro, said: “We’re telling them about how to stay safe from malaria. We are also in partnership with the primary health care to and I am sure that the primary health care sometimes back distributed nets and other NGOs to communities.

“So from their net, putting nets in the environment, clearing their bushes, stagnant water, making sure the environments are clean. These are ways to make sure you stay off malaria, you stay off any problems that could bring sickness to the environment. So, carrying out health promotion is the aim and the essence of us coming here.”

Commending the gesture of the foundation, the Kabusa community chief, Samuel Kpowu, called on FG to as a matter of urgency ensure that communities are major targets of medical interventions.

“These people that have come with this mission of health, I really appreciate them. I am very, very grateful because we cannot lay our hands on the government’s hospitality now. Their health care doesn’t reach masses like the way NGOs normally do, especially this one that came to our place.

“My call to the federal government or state government or local government in terms of things like this, they should reverse back and do what they were doing before. If it is possible, they should come back to the roots. You call the masses in the junior places. The people really need the people in data to do what this NGOs normally do, is that they don’t go the extra mile to take care of the people in the communities without considering the security situation. So, I’m calling on the government, if it is possible, they should do the same so that they can reach the masses in the poor villages.”

