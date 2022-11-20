Members and some beneficiaries at the empowerment programme

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – NOT less than 120 people selected from villages that make up the six local government areas have benefited from the goodwill of The Caridad Ernesto Empowerment Foundation (TCEEF) in it empowerment programme held in Auchi, headquarters of Etsako West local government area.

Some of the items distributed to the beneficiaries included customised bags containing rice, tin tomatoes, vegetable oil and others.

Speaking at the event, Acting President of the Foundation, Muhammed Tijani said “About 120 people benefited from this and the beneficiaries were drawn from all the villages from the six local government areas that make up Edo North.

“In our next edition, we intend to include beneficiaries from Edo Central and Edo South Senatorial Districts of the state. The brain behind the Foundation has a very deep love for the people and the Foundation is to provide for the needy, the common men and the downtrodden, the widows and widowers.

“We will also go into education to assist those who are interested in Education. Those who are ready to go to school but do not have the means to sponsor themselves.”

The Focal Person of the Foundation, Bello Rafiu said the ultimate aim of the Foundation is to cover areas beyond the state and to bring smiles to the under-privileged. He said “It is a foundation for the needy. The way to appreciate God for His blessings is to reach people who are less privileged through this Foundation. This is the first empowerment and it will be continued”

One of the beneficiaries, Apostle Precious David said “I want to say that this Foundation has not just touched people today, it is a demonstration of God to man and this one thing everybody should emulate, I say that the sky is a springboard to where this Foundation will get to.”

Another beneficiary, Adewole Flora commended the organizers for the event as she said there have been some experiences with some similar groups would shortlist names of beneficiaries and would not eventually reach them while another, Gatuso Ologbonyo if governments at all levels would do like the Foundation by caring for the needy, poverty would be reduced in Nigeria”

