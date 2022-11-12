Enterprise, Growth, and Opportunities (EGO) Foundation, a development organization with the goal of reducing poverty and unemployment in Africa today launched its work skills programme for undergraduates and fresh graduates. The event, held at the Federal College of Education (FCE) Technical in Lagos was the first of its kind in the College and drew hundreds of participants from across the institution and beyond.

In the end, several of them benefitted through scholarships into tech-related programs; free mentoring with accomplished professionals; jobs and internships offers, as well as funding opportunities provided by the organisers.

In his opening remarks, Toluwase Olaniyan, the Executive Director of EGO Foundation reminded the audience of the changing world of work and why having the right skill set can make all the difference in their careers.

“Thankfully, we have credible organisations and individuals who have partnered with us on this project and will provide all necessary skills and resources you need to succeed,” he said.

These partners include Access Bank PLC, First Founders INC, Caladium Consulting Limited, WordenHCD Limited amongst others.

Dr Akinola Ojelade, the FCE’s Dean of Student Affairs who represented the institution’s registrar, noted that the skills acquisition event was timely due to the current realities of the world. He charged the students to learn all that is necessary to make them relevant after their academic programmes.

The event featured both entrepreneurship and employability sessions with seasoned facilitators. A leading strategist, Ayo-Bankole Akintujoye stirred the audience through critical thinking, while successful entrepreneur, David Lanre Messan elaborated on strategies to navigate the business space in Nigeria. Ifreke Brendan, Head of Human Resources at CreditWave Finance Limited facilitated a CV writing workshop.

Taiwo Olaniyan, the Head, of Business Support at LSETF spoke on the various opportunities that Lagos State provides through the organisation. These include grants, low-interest loans, and access to infrastructure. She encouraged the students not to feel too young to start their own businesses, noting that mistakes are sometimes necessary in order to become successful in any endeavour.

Answering questions, she outlined the kinds of proposals that often get the Trust Fund’s approval.

“The projects we support must show the capacity to create jobs,” she concluded.

According to the Head, Group Sustainability Access Corporation, Access Bank Plc is committed to enhancing the employability as well as the entrepreneurial skills of youths to make them employable, self-reliant and job creators.

At the wrap-up of the event, Toluwase thanked the Headline sponsor, Access Bank PLC for their commitment to building a sustainable society through interventions like this designed to upskill young people in the country. EGO Foundation has teamed up with Access Bank to deliver this project in 3 states: Lagos, Ogun and Oyo State. The Project which flagged off today at the Federal College of Education Akoka will be moving to Ogun and Oyo States in the coming days.

