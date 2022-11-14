Right to left Chief if Staff to Sir Emeka Offor Foundation Rtd. AIG, Chtus Ezike, Governor Chukwuma Soludu and the Executive Secretary State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Chief Paul Odenigbo during the handing over of the relief materials for the flood victims to Governor Soludo.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

SUCCOUR yesterday came the way of flood victims from seven Local Government Areas in Anambra State where the recent flooding displaced many homes, as Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, SEOF, supplied them N2.5million wirth of food items, beddings and other relief materials.

The beneficiaries of the items are the Internally Displaced Persons, IDP camps in Anambra East Local Government Area, Anambra West, Ayamelum, Awka North, Ekwusigo, Ihiala and Ogbaru Council Areas.

The food items donated include 600 (50kg) bags of Rice, 600 tubers of Yam, 500 cartons of Idomie Noddles, 60 (50kg) bags of Beans, 60 (50kg) bags of Garri, 600 tubers of yams, 50 cartoons Tomatoes, 50 cans of vegetable oil.

Others are 30 cartons of bathing soap, 30 cartons of washing soap, 30 Jerry canes of palm oil, 30 cartons of Milo beverages, 30 cartons of Milk, 50 Jerry canes of Vegetable oil, 10 bags of Salt and 10 cartons of Magwgi cubes.

Speaking during the presentation of the items to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Chief of Staff to SEOF, Rtd, Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Chris Ezike, said the foundation was passionate about helping the poor and the needy in the society.

He disclosed that cash gift had already been shared to affected victims across the various local government councils, saying that a distribution profile has been developed to ensure that the items got to victims without transportation and logistics difficulties.

According to Ezike, “In line with the passion of Sir Emeka Offor and his commitment to charity and humanitarian endeavours we are here to sympathize with the government and people of Anambra State on the recent flood disaster which ravaged about 7 local government areas in the state,”

“I must commend Governor Soludo’s who made several efforts in ensuring that the victims found a place to lay their heads and also feed, just as I must commend his uncommon leadership skills amidst challenges as well as his desire in converting the State to a construction site.

“Your government has shown love, empathy and friendship to her citizens in need and desire support, hence our hunger to intervene in our modest ways,”

Governor Chukwuma Soludo, while receiving the items on behalf of the flood victims, called on federal government to engage more proactive measures against the perennial flooding in the country.

He further advised the Federal Government to act by building sub-dams and installing speed breakers, regretting that citizens are eventually paying the bitter price as result of these perennial flooding.

Describing Sir Emeka Offor, as an eminent and illustrious son of Anambra, who has been a gift to the state and Nigeria as a whole over the years, Governor Soludu appeal for more assistance from well meaning people of the state for the victims.

The Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Chief Paul Odenigbo, assured that the relief items would get to the victims scattered in camps in the seven affected local government areas of the state.

“We must thank Sir Emeka Offor and the foundation for this gesture. The Agency will immediately commence distribution of the items to the affected local government areas,”

