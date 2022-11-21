The Country Representative of AD King Foundation USA / Advisor Comrade Lucy Akumabor has commended Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for putting the health care of Kogi State citizens as a priority with the recent installation of the Signa Prime Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment at the Reference Hospital, Okene.

She made this known at the weekend in a statement where she noted that proper health care is the best kind of welfare a discerning leader should lay emphasis on because without good health you cannot be productive and that is why it is said that health is wealth.

Akumabor noted that Bello has distinguished himself from his peers with the installation of the state of the art Equipment in Kogi State, which will aid medical practitioners to better diagnose their patients for better prescriptions and higher recovery ratio.

She added that investigations revealed that the one installed at the Reference Hospital Okene is the second to be installed anywhere in the world and the first in Africa and this feat is achieved by the amiable governor of Kogi State, little wonder how his people are endeared to him.

She said the governor is worthy of emulation because this is not just a one off equipment but to consolidate on a history of health care consciousness for the people ., Pregnant women are already benefiting from The BelloCare, free Delivery and after services among others .

Akumabor averred that GYB has set a high standard of performance for his peers in the country because your project should reach the GYB standard before it can be valued as a dividend of democracy for the people.

