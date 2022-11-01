Matt Hancock

By Biodun Busari

The Conservative Party has suspended Matt Hancock, the former British Health Secretary who led Britain’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic after he signed up for a jungle-based reality television show.

According to BBC, Hancock who is slated to appear on the show ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’ will swap representing his constituents at Westminster.

He quit the government after he was filmed kissing a colleague in breach of lockdown rules but will join pop singer Boy George, ex-England rugby player Mike Tindall and England soccer player Jill Scott in the lineup for the show.

The Conservative Party said it had withdrawn the whip, meaning he was effectively suspended from the parliamentary party, after hearing he would be going to Australia to take part in the show when parliament was sitting.

Chief Whip Simon Hart, who manages party discipline, said, “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this matter is serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.’’

Sources close to Hancock said: “Matt doesn’t expect to serve in government again, so it’s an incredible opportunity for him to engage with the 12 million Brits who tune in every single night.

“Matt has told the whips in Parliament and he will use his time in the jungle to promote his dyslexia campaign.”

