Delta State Governor Special Assistant on media Mr. Ossai Success has urged the daughter of popular actor, John Okafor, aka Mr. Ibu Jasmine Okafor to forgive her husband.

Ossai who was reacting to Jasmine’s marriage breakup over her husband’s lies regarding his previous marriage and kids said Jasmine should forgive her husband’s imperfections.

According to Ossai, one thing about love is forgiveness.

The governor’s aide promised to pray for her to overcome the pain so she can forgive her husband.

“Dear Jasmine, Please forgive your husband.

“I know the gravity of the offense your husband committed but in my own opinion, I think you should forgive his imperfections.

“He lied to you which is painful and I know you are hurt but there is one thing about love, which is forgiveness.

“You don’t deserve this pain right now because you are a good wife.

“I am glad you said you still love him and you confessed he has been a lovely husband.

“Please don’t allow this love to die irrespective of these circumstances .”

“I believe he lied to you for the sake of love knowing fully well that you might break up with him when you found out during your marriage preparation and I also think he might be looking for ways to let you know before you found out.

“Please let the love you have for him overshadow his lies and bring out the forgiveness in you.

‘I know it’s not easy. Kindly take your time but at the end of the day, please forgive him for the sake of love.

“I will continue to pray for you.”

