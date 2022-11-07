By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, has said that the challenges of inadequate foreign exchange and energy crisis have dropped the manufacturing output growth from 5.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, Q1’22, to 3.0 per cent in the second quarter, Q2’22.

The Director-General, MAN, Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said these at the annual workshop/awards organized by the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria, CICAN, with the theme: “Manufacturing: Despite FX and Energy Crisis,“ held in Lagos.

Ajayi-Kadir urged the federal government and monetary authorities to address the foreign exchange and energy crises responsible for the unfavourable developments in manufacturing indicators.

His words: “The frontline challenges of inadequate foreign exchange and energy crisis dipped the manufacturing output from 5.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 to 3.0 per cent in the second quarter.

“These challenges massively affected manufacturers that were already confronted by inclement operating environment compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and the current Russian Ukrainian war.

“Manufacturing indicators such as capacity utilization contribution to real Gross Domestic Product, GDP; investment; employment; cost of production; among others were also negatively impacted. Increase in cost of energy pushed up global inflation which affected the cost of importation across the world including Nigeria, with the limited foreign exchange inflow from crude oil sales, foreign exchange demand pushed over the bounds of supply and contributed to the depreciation in Naira value,” he said.

RELATED NEWS