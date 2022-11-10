Stanley Marshal is a 22 year old Ambrose Ali University Student popularly known as Forbzzee, he is a Nigerian singer & songwriter.

Born into the family of Mr & Mrs Marshall in the famous Benin City, Stanley had his primary, secondary, and higher education from the ancient city, where he started his career.

Forbzzee who is under the management of PEEPS ENTERTAINMENT has finally made his arrival to mainstream with the release of his debut Single “Calculate”, laced with groovy instrumentals and catchy lyrics, which is guaranteed to get you grooving and moving from the minute you press play.

This song is inspired by his personal experiences and environment, and we are already anticipating his next music project.

The track is jolted further to life by Gospelonthebeat, who adds his afrobeats and amapiano sensibilities into the mix, with a unique global sound that is real, authentic, and timeless.

Kindly Click The Link Below And Enjoy

“Calculate” by Forbzee

https://onerpm.link/240658570870

And follow him on Instagram, Twitter & Snapchat @forbzzee

RELATED NEWS