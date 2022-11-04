Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq

The Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, on Friday, faulted the statement attributed to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs Sadiya Farouq that “Bayelsa State is not among 10 worst hit states affected by flood disaster, describing the remark as reckless and provocative.

Recall that Minister had said Bayelsa State, which is reeling under floods, was not among the 10 most hit states.

She also said Jigawa State, which recorded the highest number of deaths and number one of the states was most affected by the disaster.

But in a statement by the coordinator of IMG, Mr Joseph Evah, the ijaw demanded an apology from the Federal Government without delay over the Minister’s comment..

The statement reads: “If we were In a fair and just country, Bayelsa State should be number one among the 10 worst hit states because 99 percent of the state was submerged and the state capital was the only state capital that was cut-off from the rest of Nigeria. We wish to remind the minister that gone are the days when the Niger-Delta oil money will be used to find solution to the country’s problems, while the source of the funds are neglected with excuses.

The reason the minister, who made this provocative and embarrassing statement, in a federation has not been sacked within 72 hours is unacceptable. We expected what happened in advanced countries to happen here when a minister misbehaves in public.”

He stated that since the creation of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the people of Niger-Delta has not felt the impact of the ministry “because of the hostile attitude of the leadership of the ministry.”

In addition, Eva said: “The National Assembly members from the Niger Delta should, as a matter of urgency, request for the sack of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs on the floor of Parliament for insulting our region and its people.”

