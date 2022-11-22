By Cynthia Alo

Flutterwave, Africa’s payment technology company, has said it’s new mobile app, $endmoney, will facilitate faster and easier transfer of funds from the diaspora to the African continent.

This is even as the tech firm signed Tobi Amusan, the Nigeria-born 100m hurdles women’s world record holder as $endmobile’s ambassador.

In a statement, the company said the choice of Amusan is due to their similarity in speed and resilience.

Speaking on the development, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, said that the new app which is available on Play store and App Store, aims to enhance customer experience through improved speed, transparency and ability to get user’s money to its destination despite the hurdles.

On why the firm chose Amusan, he said: “ It’s thrilling that Tobi is $end’s Ambassador. I would say it’s a perfect match given her speed and efficiency on the tracks and of course $endmobile’s speed of delivering cross-border transfers. Send Mobile will help improve the speed and efficiency of transferring money from the diaspora to the African continent for fees, real estate, health, upkeep and even for investments. We’re excited for all the possibilities this collaboration brings.”

On her part, the 100m Hurdles World Record Holder, Tobi Amusan said, “I am excited to be a big part of a product I already use and love. I am always on the road, but I also have a lot of my family members in Nigeria. $end has helped me to keep in touch with them by meeting their needs as much as I can. Happy to be the face of this product for the African diaspora.”

