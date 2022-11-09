Minister’s comment provocative — IYC

FG’s slow response shameful —Traditional rulers

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

The Ijaw National Congress, INC, said it had concluded plans to sue the Federal Government over its negligence and failure to build the Dasin Hausa dam to contain and buffer flooding, which has brought disastrous and unimaginable loss to its people in some South-South states.

This came as Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, called for the resignation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, noting that her comment that Bayelsa is not among the top 10 states ravaged by the recent flood is provocative.

Meanwhile, traditional rulers in Bayelsa State have described as shameful, the response by statutory agencies of the Federal Government to the plight of the over one million victims of the 2022 flood disaster in Bayelsa State.

INC, which said Federal Government’s ineptitude has, over the years, led to flooding and its consequences, especially in 2022, to the Ijaws of Bayelsa, Delta and Edo states, called President Muhammadu Buhari to caution the Humanitarian Affairs minister for showing complete ignorance and bias, saying it is a mockery to her personality for lacking knowledge of the topography and geography of Nigeria.

INC National Publicity Secretary, Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, in a chat with newsmen, following recent comments by Farouq, described the minister’s statement as bigotry and called on President Buhari and other well-meaning Nigerians to caution her.

He said: “How can she sit in the comfort of her office without a visit to any of the affected states to make such an assertion? Is that right? The glaring devastation occasioned by the flooding in Bayelsa and other Ijaw LGA of Delta State, if it could be twisted by Farouq is a further reflection of arrogance and callous disregard being accorded to issues about the Niger Delta region and its people, by the federal government.

“INC has compiled the number of deaths, destruction of property, farmlands, ancestral graves, sacred places of worship and ruined businesses across the affected Ijaw communities and a legal team will soon drag the Federal Government to court for adequate compensation of the flood victims of Ijaw extraction.

“INC has concluded that since it was a deliberate negligence and utter disregard for the lives of our citizens living in the lower Niger by the Federal Government, mere acceptance of the conventional relief materials, such as rice bags, mattresses that would not made any meaningful impact on these victims is absurd and unacceptable. INC will approach the court for compensation,” he added.

Minister’s comment on flood ‘provocative’ —IYC

The umbrella body of Ijaw youths worldwide, through its National Spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe, described the minister’s claim as provocative and disrespectful to Bayelsa and the people of Niger Delta.

He said: “It is sad to note the controversy, disrespectful comments and politicization of the humanitarian disaster that swallowed over 400 communities of the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State. Over a million persons, including women and children were displaced. Farmlands, critical roads, lives, bridges and major businesses were lost.

“The IYC became more worried that despite the plea from the Bayelsa State government and Governor Douye Diri, the Federal Government, which was expected to extend a hand of fellowship, failed us.

“Instead of limiting their disgraceful failure to the delayed sending of relief? materials for emergencies and caring for the millions of the IDPs, the minister threw more oil into the fire in order to burn the state by making unguided, uninformed and provocative statements.

“While we are aware that she did not undertake any assessment trip to the troubled state of Bayelsa, the minister was quick to rate the magnitude of the flood disaster that claimed hundreds of women, men and children not strong enough compared to Jigawa State.

“But the IYC is more encouraged that Governor Diri has showed capacity during this trying times by visiting all impacted communities and empathizing and providing succour to the people.”

FG slow response shamefu—Traditional rulers

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV, while narrating the monarchs flood experience at a media briefing, yesterday, at the Secretariate of the Traditional Rulers Council, Yenagoa, said, “Most of the traditional rulers in the state and their subjects have been displaced by the flood and are now Internally Displaced Persons, IDP.”

He pointed out that the royal fathers were constrained to speak out to put the records straight going by the wrong perception and misinformation on this year’s flood which he described as the worst in the lives of the people of the state.

His words: “We believe, and strongly so, that the misinformation we have been confronted with this season, may have directly led to the observed extremely slow, an almost shameful response by statutory agencies of the Federal Government to the plight of the over one million victims of the 2022 flood disaster in Bayelsa State.

“As the floodwaters recede, ladies and gentlemen, we are sure to experience post flood ailments if the Federal Government’s complementary mitigation efforts remain conspicuously absent, conspicuously low, or conspicuously insufficient.

