….reels out plans to ameliorate plight of farmers

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, Tuesday, assured Nigerians of availability of food in 2023 and no need for panic amid devastation of flood across the country.

Abubakar stated this during a media conference held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, while speaking on the move by his Ministry to ameliorate plight of farmers occasioned by the flood.

Sympathizing with farmers and other Nigerians who are adversely affected by the flood he said government would do everything to soothe their pain.

However, he said the Ministry will ascertain the level of damage of farms across the country after the flood had receded.

He said: “Agriculture is an integral part of the land space and its activities are prone to occasional adverse effects of naturally occurring or human – made disasters.

“Thus an agricultural endowed and climate change vulnerable nation like Nigeria must anticipate and managed risks including flooding, bush-burning, erosion, land degradation, pest and disease outbreaks as well as desertification.

“The devastating impact, damage and loss of lives and property due to flood is now becoming an annual event in many parts of Nigeria and flooding often results in loss of soil fertility, agricultural commodities (Crops, Livestock and Fisheries) and means of livelihoods.

“To guide its interventions, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with relevant MDAs carried out 2022 wet season Agricultural Performance Survey of the country to provide empirical data as we support the amelioration of the adverse effects of floods and ensure increased food production in Nigeria.

“Rice price inflation, I have discussed that and the price of rice is high, part of the combination of strategies we are doing, which is also the release of some grains and improving production, and all of this is the combination.

“Like I said some of these things is something we can do overnight. Exchange rate is one of the factors that can cause that.

“The thing again is to have the food available and that is the bane we are trying to do.

“From now on to Christmas on dropping inflation the government is doing everything possible to avoid shortage of food.

“On smuggling we are working with the Nigerian Customs Service and others security agencies to stop rice smuggling, and we are Intensifying on that.

“The grains in our silos are not the only cushion for food security there are grains in silos also operated by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, including private invested or commercial grains.

“That is why I said there is no food shortage and the purpose of this press conference is to tell you that by the grace of God there will be no food shortage in Nigeria.

“Even in the cause of this flood next year there will be no food shortage.”

RELATED NEWS