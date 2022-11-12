By Prisca Sam-Duru

As Nigerians, especially those in flood affected states count their losses while waiting for the flood to recede completely, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, FMHADMSD, in addition to some of the measures put in place to give succour to the people, have begun making plans to mitigate future disaster.

The overwhelming cases of flooding in some States and Local Government Areas in the Country this year, have led to loss of so many lives, caused the submergence of houses and roads, destroyed crops and farmlands, while leaving so many people displaced.

The FMHADMSD recognises the fact that flooding is an annual occurrence with devastating consequences, which cannot be prevented as a natural phenomenon , but can only be mitigated and managed. It also recognizes the link between climate change and flooding, as well as human activity such as poor building practices, waste management and dam management as the root causes of flooding, which informed most of the critical decisions and strategies they are adopting to mitigate it in the future. Considering the enormity of the 2022 flood situation, the Ministry and stakeholders have assured Nigerians of their “commitment to do everything possible within the respective mandate of all to prevent death due to flood and, minimise flood response time, leveraging on technology and new innovations such as flood mapping, web-based flood early warning system and water purification technologies”.

While noting that there was enough warning and information about the 2022 flood, though States and Local Governments appeared not to take heed, the FMHADMSD disclosed that it has decided to “form a high powered delegation to State Governors to advocate for more commitment to strengthen state response mechanisms as stipulated in the National Emergency Response Plan and, ensure that stakeholders work together on specific response actions”, even as it seeks “special intervention funds to mobilize first responders, relief materials, shelter, medicals and effectively coordinate all responses”.

“Dredging and de-silting of water bodies and major rivers in Nigeria to prevent coastal flooding; the need to adopt structural and non-structural measures to address floods and raise the issues with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources; and also raise the issues of opening Lagdo dam (in Cameroon) with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the FEC”, are part of the plans the Ministry is making to mitigate the effects of flooding subsequently.

For a coordinated flood response protocol, the Ministry with stakeholders have also decided to implement the National Flood Emergency Response Plan as well as the sectoral approach to flood management at the National and Sub-National levels.

It further emphasized the need for State governments to invest in flood management and lead on community based Flood early warning, adding that, “State governments need to take greater responsibilities for flood control and response”, while it ensures it reviews and updates the Federal Fire Service Act and the Federal Fire Service operations to align risk reduction strategies and targets for disaster management”.

Still in line with the FMHADMSD’s commitment towards ensuring that the country does not witness the level of devastation caused by flood again, the Ministry has recognized the need to provide the Ministry of Information and its agencies/parastatals with content of disaster management efforts with a view to sensitizing and enlightening the general populace.

It is also ready to work with stakeholders in the area of sharing data and information on flood preparedness and response according to the National Flood Preparedness and Response Plan.

In her presentation during the side event at COP27 in Egypt, on Wednesday, the FMHADMSD Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, explained how climate change-induced hydro-meteorological events are causing devastating humanitarian crises in Nigeria.

The Minister further gave an insight into the havoc flooding has wreaked so far in Nigeria. “In 2022, the rainfall was to be characterized by early onset dates, late cessation dates, the longer length of season, and enhanced precipitation amount.

“These large-scale displacements, damage to infrastructure and destruction of farmlands translates into sharp disruption of livelihoods, increase risk of hunger as farmers are unable to grow crops and there is also a heightened fear of the outbreak of malaria, cholera, diarrhea and other waterborne diseases,” she stated.

Going forward, she explained that “Our communities are composed of the poor, the elderly, children and persons living with disabilities. Additionally, the effects of climate change render them more vulnerable than they already are”, disclosing that “The Nigerian Government through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is scaling up climate change adaptation efforts in Nigeria so as to build community resilience and adaptation practices to mitigate and reduce the consequence of climate change”. Speaking further on what government has done so far regarding the situation, Farouq stated that “The Ministry’s response to climate change adaptation has thus far focused on policy reviews and planning. Notably, the 2019 Disaster Risk Management Policy developed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) calls for mainstreaming disaster risk reduction in all areas (including climate change and environmental factor as indicated in policy priority) as well as resilience building of at-risk communities to withstand disasters”.

The Policy she noted, “recognizes that reducing vulnerability to hazards requires a focus on root causes through hazards vulnerability assessment to foster prevention, mitigation of existing risks and preparation for possible disasters and adaptation to changing climate risk”, stressing that, “the Policy presents the interlinkages between climate change action and disaster risk reduction (DRR). It specifically promotes the need to adopt Climate Change Adaptation (CCA) and adaption projects”.

