The Inter-Society for Humanitarian Needs (ISHN) has called for more budgetary allocation for the National Emergency Management Agency to cope with the rising humanitarian needs of Nigerians.

In a statement signed by its convener, Dr Njoku Ike, the group said this is necessary to meet with international best practices, considering the effect of climate change globally.

Ike said the interventionist agency has been overstretched in the last year due to the rampaging flooding, insurgency and other criminalities in the nation.

According to Dr Ike, NEMA has risen to the occasion despite the limited funds and resources at its disposal.

Commending the agency under Mustapha Habib Ahmed, the group said NEMA has been up to its responsibilities, touching every part of the country affected by the natural disaster.

Ike said NEMA has become synonymous with transparency and accountability in its operation, adding that the recent distribution of over 12,000 tonnes of grains to the 36 States attests.

But he added that a lot more needs to be done, especially as the NEMA boss has warned of worse flooding next year.

Ike said it is good that Ahmed understands the challenges ahead and must be supported adequately to avert the tragedies of 2022 worsened by the neglect of state governments.

The Inter-Society for Humanitarian Needs, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to consider improved funding for the agency.

The group also urged international NGOs and CSOs to channel aid to victims of humanitarian issues in the country through NEMA.

While calling for more proactive measures from state emergency agencies, Ike obliged the Federal Government to implement hazard allowance for the agency staff who risk their lives to go to the most obscure places to provide succour for Nigerians.

Ike, however, expressed confidence with more support, NEMA will do even better than it has done, implying better life for Nigerians.

