Tinubu, Omo-Agege donate N200m relief materials, cash to victims in Delta

By Samuel Oyadongha, Akpokona Omafuaire & Emem Idio

YENAGOA —Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has called on the people of the state not to be daunted in the face of the obvious challenges caused by the ravaging floods.

This came as the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Deputy Senate President and party’s governorship candidate in Delta State, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, have, yesterday, donated N200 million to displaced flood victims in Delta State.

Diri at the 11th annual thanksgiving of the state at the Ecumenical Centre in Igbogene, commended Bayelsans for turning out en masse for the event despite being displaced and rendered homeless by the floods.

The governor said: “The irony is that since the floods came, I have been traversing communities and visiting the people across all the councils. I have had the privilege to know another dimension of grace in the life of our great people. They are resilient, tenacious, courageous, joyous, and full of unexampled charity and thankfulness. Wherever, I have visited to empathize with the people, I have rather left more edified and energized.

“Out of the little that they managed to rescue from their farms, they have given me some foodstuff. It is the authentic generous Ijaw spirit, which looks out for each other. I have never been more proud of our people than at this time. Perhaps if the naysayers leave the comfort of their homes, they too will appreciate the mood of the people.”

He thanked former President Goodluck Jonathan; his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson; Pastor Paul Eneche and all who made sacrifices to be part of this year’s thanksgiving.

In his remarks, Jonathan appreciated former Governor Dickson for building the Ecumenical Centre and instituting the annual thanksgiving, saying as a people we can achieve nothing without God.

He also lauded Diri for continuing the thanksgiving, saying his administration has made God a priority and will always receive divine blessings.

Tinubu, Omo-Agege donate N200m relief materials, cash to victims in Delta

While Tinubu announced a donation of N50 million cash, Omo-Agege gave out N150 million worth of relief materials at Okwagbe in Ughelli South council of Delta State..

Addressing a mammoth crowd on behalf of Tinubu and himself in Okwagbe, Delta State, Tuesday, Omo-Agege said the aviation strike halted the movement of the APC presidential candidate.

His words: “Today, I am here wearing two caps. The first cap I am wearing is the cap of the governorship candidate of APC in the 2023 general election. The second cap is that of the coordinator of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Organisation in Delta State.

“The reason for the visit is to show solidarity, empathy and sympathy with our people as a result of the devastating flood in most of our communities in Delta State. And also to provide leadership in our fight to uproot bad governance imposed on Delta State in the past seven and half years.”

…Lokpobiri urges FG, IOCs, NDDC, NGOs to assist

Former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri has commiserated with victims of the flood that ravaged parts of Bayelsa State.

He lamented that the havoc and destruction caused by the rampaging flood cannot be handled alone by the state government and called on the Federal Government, international oil companies (IOCs) operating in the state, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC; non governmental organisations as well as other spirited individuals to come to the aid of the victims.

Lokpobiri also commended the timely efforts of Governor Douye Diri for providing the needed support to the people.

In statement by Mr. George Oji, Media Adviser to Lokpobiri, he urged the Federal Government to take the lead role rather than leaving the state government to contend with the flood disaster alone.

Lokpobiri described the flood situation in Bayelsa as very deplorable, and urged the Federal Government to provide succour to the affected communities through the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, the NDDC as well as other intervention agencies and not encumber the state alone with the challenge.

He said: “For most of us outside the state, we were shocked and saddened by the reports of the degree of damage to even hospitals and farmlands. We also appeal to all the stakeholders and other spirited individuals to show support despite their various political inclinations.

“I commiserate with my people and the state government. I also commend Governor Diri for standing with the people during this critical moment.”

Calling for joint efforts in support of the victims, the former minister urged that politics should be put aside at the moment, stressing that “assistance to the people of Bayelsa State at this critical moment should be offered beyond party politics.

but with show of humane support and solidarity.”

Lokpobiri, who also lamented that his home and that of his people in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state were also submerged, regretted that the past few weeks have been a harrowing experience for the state government and people of the state.

He noted the agony and pain his people were currently experiencing as a result of the massive destruction of property, infrastructure, including roads and bridges within and outside the state, including the East-West road.

RELATED NEWS