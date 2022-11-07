By Biodun Busari

The Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (BYSEMA) has said Bayelsa state is most affected by the flood as no fewer than 1.3 million people became victims of the disaster.

According to data released on Monday, the agency said 96 persons have died while about 1.2 million people are displaced.

According to BYSEMA chairman, Walamam Igrubia, the collation of data is still ongoing listing the most affected areas Biseni, Tombia-Ekpetiama, Tombia-Amassoma road, Akenfa, Akenpai, Igbogene, and Swali, all in Yenagoa local government areas.

Others are Kaiama, Odi, Otuoke, Agbere, Odoni, Bulu-Oria, Agoro and Sagbama.

“As of November 4, 96 deaths were reported with Yenagoa local government area worst hit,” Igrubia.

“The flood affected a number of farmlands, school buildings, health structures, and other facilities. The flood also affected some 300 communities across the eight LGAs of the state.

“Preliminary reports and data available to SEMA and other agencies indicate that Bayelsa remained the most flood impacted among states in the country.”

The statistics disputed the statement made by the Minister of Humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, that Jigawa state was worst hit by the floods.

Farouq argued that Bayelsa is not among the 10 most-affected states but the Bayelsa government disagreed, saying the statistics deployed by the ministry were “suspect and erroneous.”

