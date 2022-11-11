By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

FOLLOWING the recurring and devastating flooding of communities in Nigeria and the attendant helplessness of governments at stemming the tide, the Africa Youth Growth Foundation, AYGF, on Thursday, underlined the need for government at all levels to embark on a decisive and sustainable response mechanism for flood management across the country.

This was as the group called on the Federal Government to explore the agreements reached with Cameroun on Lagdo dam.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja at a press briefing, the executive director of AYGF, Dr Arome Salifu expressed worry that Nigeria has overtime taken reactionary measures, instead of proactive measures in tackling issues of flooding in the country.

He said that flooding in many parts of the country in recent times has resulted in several deaths, with millions displaced, livelihoods destroyed, infrastructure and farms swept away

Recounting some of the losses suffered by many Nigerian communities due to the recent flood, he called on both national and international donors to provide emergency humanitarian relief materials to support flood victims.

He said: “It is disheartening that communities across 33 out of the 36+1 States in Nigeria have been systematically cut off from each other because of the unfortunate flooding that took place in these States between September and October, 2022 as a result of a heavy downpour and majorly the overflowing of if River Banks as a result of the opening of the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

“Over 160 communities in Kogi State, 300 communities in Bayelsa State were submerged, a land space cannot be sited in most communities in Delta State all of these have resulted in a number of deaths and the displacement of over 2.5 million people (with many in and out of IDP camps), huge rise in the number of reported cholera cases, malaria and other waterborne diseases according to The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) also affirms over 7,750 recorded cholera cases across 31 out of 35 States in Nigeria and still counting with likelihood of many deaths in days and weeks to come if no significant response.

“That the river should be dredged some more feet lower to prevent the water from overflowing its banks at the slightest opportunity. 2. Feople around the rivers should be educated on the dangers of building and on flood prone areas. They could also be evacuated to higher levels above sea level.

“Government should put in place adequate early warning and response systems through better weather monitoring and build institutional capacity to evacuate and respond to such major emergencies including swift and timely evacuation.

“Government should follow up duly on the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon as that was one of the major causes of the overflowing banks and make plans to locate and construct similar dam in Nigeria to regulate and manage the flood while taking advantage of the agricultural, industrial and technological opportunities and advantages that could come with such landmark hydro infrastructure.

“Government should build and fortify good drainage systems in the affected states while urging the people to take responsibility for protecting their environment by maintaining the drainage channels and be informed that the drainage systems are not for refuse dumps or building of houses.

“In the meantime, AYGF is calling on governments at all levels, foreign governments, donors, large local and foreign religious groups, private sector and corporate businesses to join hands together to provide emergency humanitarian relief support services to flood victims across different IDP Camps in affected States.

“As a non-state actor, AYGF is pained and wishes to commiserate with the flood victims especially those who have been bereaved and we will continue to provide humanitarian support to the poor and the vulnerable in Nigeria. Flooding must not be allowed to compound and complicate the already worsening socio-economic situation of the people!”

RELATED NEWS