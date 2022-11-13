By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Those displaced by the recent flood in Otu-Jeremi, Okwagbe communities, Ughelli south local government area, Delta state were full of gratitude as they got a live cow and several items at their Internally displaced persons camps, to cushion the effect of the flood.

Manager ,Government ,Community Relations and Security of NEPL,ND Western OML 34 , Mr Sheidu Aiguedo, said the impact of the flood in several of the communities was devastating.

“The worst experience in many years in this country. We brought cows, rice, beans, assortment of food items to support them and identify with them because we see them as our major stakeholders and right, and there is no better time than now to demonstrate that. It’s a continuous demonstration of our corporate social responsibilities and also in appreciation of the support we are getting from them. “

Chairman Otu-Jeremi community, Mr Michael Oghenegueke thanked the firm for the gesture.

