SEMA representative, Abur Elijah, presenting a kit to an IDP at Uikpam camp

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, in collaboration with the Benue State Government, weekend commenced the distribution of cholera kits and tool to displaced persons in seven Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps located in parts of the state.

The distribution of the relief materials which is scheduled to last for four days commenced in four locations including, Uikpam, Daudu 1, Daudu 3 and Ortese IDPs camps and in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of the state; while the camps in Gbajimba also in Guma, Abagena in Makurdi outskirts and Anyiin in Logo LGA would also have their turn.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, the General Manager, Benue State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, BERWASSA, Mrs. Torkwase Ikyaator

said the intervention was meant to cushion the hardship occasioned by the recent devastating flood that hit parts of the country and Benue State inclusive.

Represented by the Assistant Hygiene and Education Officer, BERWASSA, Mr. Mattew Nyamve, the General Manager explained that Governor Samuel Ortom was troubled by the plight of the people, that was why he sought assistance from humanitarian organizations including UNICEF to provide them succour.

She assured that the intervention would be sustained while efforts to have them return to ancestral homes would be intensified.

She said, “this distribution is as a result of the flood that affected Nigeria including Benue State. About 12 LGAs have been affected. So the state government in collaboration with UNICEF have decided to support the IDP camps with Cholera kits and tool kits to help them subdue the effect of the flood at their camp to ensure Cholera Preparedness, Response and Control.”

The General Manager explained that some of the IDPs had been trained on how to repair boreholes hence they were also empowered with tools to repair boreholes in their camps and by so doing become self-reliant.

In his remark, a representative of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, at Uikpam camp, Mr. About Elijah, who lauded UNICEF and the Benue State Government for the intervention solicited more assistance, saying that they were still faced with several challenges in the camp.

BERWASSA Head of Department, HOD, Hygiene and Education, Hembadoon Amusan, and staff of the agency, Mnena Tor, enlightened the IDPs on the use of water guard to make their water safe.

Responding after receiving the gifts, Ajir George from Uikpam camp, Yongutsa Moses from Daudu camp1 and Mama Alyehena Alakali from Ortese camp unanimously appreciated UNICEF and the State Government for the intervention.

Every camp received more than 30 Cholera kits and each kit contained 12 sachets of water guard, 160g-36 tablets of bathing soap, one 20L jerrican, one 2kg of washing powder, one 2L of plastic kettle, one litre of plastic cup and one 20L plastic bucket while each camp received 15 tool kits.

