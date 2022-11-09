By Festus Ahon

THE N150 million worth of relief materials and N50 million cash donated to flood victims in Delta State by the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu and 2023 governorship candidate of the party in the State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is now being distributed.

Director, Communications and Media Strategy of Delta APC Campaign Organisation, Ima Niboro in a statement, said the cash and gift items were given to leaders of the affected areas at the local level for onward distribution to flood victims in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Niboro in the statement, disclosed that the items were collected at the Agbarha-Otor home of the Coordinator of Delta APC Campaign Organisation in Delta Central, Chief Ominimini Obiuwevwi, listing the relief materials to include bags of rice, beans, salt, blankets, seasoning cubes, mosquito nets, clothes, roofing sheets, nails among others.

Chief Obiuvwevwi who distributed the cash and materials according to the statement, said the development was in line with the promise made by Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Omo-Agege to bring succour to displaced flood victims a week ago.

He disclosed that the three camps visited by the Party last week were given N5 million each, other 15 camps will get N2.3 million each while the relief materials will be shared equally across the three senatorial districts.

The IDP camps that got N5 million each are those in Patani (Delta South), Utagba Ogbe Technical College (Delta North) and Okwagbe Secondary School (Delta Central).

Centres in Delta South that received N2.3million each include those located in Bomadi Town; Tuomo in Burutu and Isaba in Warri South West; Inorin, Warri South; Late Senator Okpozo’s compound in Ozoro, Isoko North as well as Hon. Joel Onovwakpo Thomas Campaign headquarter in Emede, Isoko South Local Government Area of the State.

Also, centres in Delta North that received N2.3 million each include NDDC IDP Camp, Kwale, Ndokwa West; DESOPADEC IDP Camp, Ndokwa East LGA; Ewulu Mixed Secondary School IDP Camp, Ewulu, Aniocha South LGA; Basic Secondary School, Illah, Oshimili North and Onne Primary School Cable Point, Asaba, Oshimili South.

Similarly, Town Hall, Evwreni in Ughelli North LGA; Uwheru Grammar School in Ughelli North; Emadadja Community IDP, Udu LGA; Eghereka Secondary School, Ewu-Urhobo, Ughelli South and Aladja Community IDP, Udu LGA all in Delta Central all received N2.3million cash.

