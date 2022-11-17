Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), Operator of the OML 30 Joint Venture (JV) between NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL) and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited (SNRL), on behalf of the JV partners, has donated relief materials valued at more than fifty million naira (N50million) to 10 communities in its area of operation affected by the recent flood disaster, which has ravaged several communities in the delta region of Nigeria.

This is the JV partners’ way of supporting the communities neighboring the asset, currently devastated and rendered homeless by the unfortunate natural disaster. As responsible investors, the OML 30 JV paratners’ move is also part of the activities in support of Delta State Governments’ efforts at mitigating the attendant hardship caused by the flood in the State.

The relief items were distributed to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from communities around its operations including Uzere, Igbide, Emede, Olomoro, Oleh, Evwreni, Unenurhie, Uwheru, Ehwe and OkpoloEwhe. Items provided included basic food commodities such as rice, beans, garri, vegetable oil, noodles as well as medical and pharmaceutical supplies and other basic household needs.

HEOSL’s General Manager – Government, Joint Ventures & External Relations, Adesola Adebawo, noted that the provision of these relief materials is “putting a human face to the OML 30 Asset and to demonstrate partnership with our affected communities in good and bad times”.

Back in 2018, the OML 30 Asset stood with its host communities during a similar flood disaster and made provision for palliatives. During the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020, the company also supported all 112 host communities by providing them with food items and medical supplies.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of HEOSL Ado Oseragbaje, “the company recognizes the devastating effect of the flood and attendant hardship on the affected communities”. Commending the support of the JV Partners to respond to the plight of the affected communities, he affirmed the commitment of the company to ensure that the relief materials are properly distributed to ameliorate the suffering caused by the natural disaster.

In his remarks, the representative of the NNPC E&P Limited, OgheneroOmowhara who spoke on behalf of the Manager, Community Relations stated that “whenever our host communities are visited by a natural disaster, we swing into action to help ameliorate the attendant hardship that may result, by providing basic needs to cushion the effects brought in by the disaster”. In the same vein, the representative of SNRL, AbassUmohata, commended HEOSL for the initiative and called for seamless distribution advising that the relief materials get to those in dire need and affected by the flood.

