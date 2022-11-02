By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Bahari has directed the Minister of Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to ensure that Nigerians must not experience food shortage as a result of the devastating effects of flood.

The Minister disclosed this while fielding questions from State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister also said that farmers that have insurance coverage will be adequately compensated to ensure that they did not feel the effect of the huge loss they incurred due to the flood menace, while succor will also come for those without insurance coverage.

This is as the FEC has approved the variation in contract for repairs of the East-West road, from an initial N240 billion to N506 billion because of the recent havoc caused flood on the road.

