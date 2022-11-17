Awards scholarships to many indigent students in Aboh, Nkodwa East communities

Gregory Oputa Foundation a Non Governmental Organization, NGo, has provided relief materials worth millions of Naira to over 1500 affected flood victims from Aboh kingdom, the Headquarters of Ndokwa East LGA in the ongoing devastating flood which submerged the entire local government some weeks ago in the state.

While making the relief donations available to the beneficiaries and the medicals direct to the victims in need of the succour , Founder of the foundation, Chief (Dr) Gregory Oputa a Prince in ABOH Kingdom,and President of Gregory Oputa Foundation Throne of Grace Ministries, a Non-Denominational Ministries with active outreach thrust in the USA and a branch in Aboh Kingdom, in Ndokwa East of Delta State.

According to him, as a result of the flood and the effects on the people, he decided to organize a Medical Outreach to meet the health challenges of his people as well as organize children party to put joy and fun on faces of the children and to give palliative materials to families in order to cushion the suffering of his people after the flood.

Recall that he has awarded Scholarships to so many children in Primary, Secondary and Higher institutions from Ndokwa East.

“All these are the hand work of God and our Lord Jesus Christ in the life of Chief, I’m addicted to JESUS!”. He stated.

“It would be recall that out of 25 LGAs in Delta State 19 were submerged and Aboh town was among the first and most affected community, the council headquarters shutdown due to the devastating flood that overrun the entire Ndokwa East LGA”.

Families and individuals that benefited from the NGOs gesture commended the philanthropist, Dr. Gregory Oputa Foundation, GOF, for his timely intervention on rescuing affected lives from the hardship brought by the flood in the area.

High point of the three days program included presentation of cash gift to support business to over 1500 beneficiaries, Medicare, provision of food items, feeding of the hungry and handing over of scholarship package to beneficiaries.

