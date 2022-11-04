Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, says the Federal Government will partner the World Bank to conduct a post disaster rapid impact assessment.

Farouq, who stated this at a Ministerial briefing, said that the assessment would use the Global Rapid post-disaster Damage Estimation (GRADE).

This is contained in a statement signed by Farouq’s Special Assistant on Media, Mrs Nneka Anibeze, on Thursday in Abuja.

“This exercise is intended to give an immediate understanding and estimation of the extent of damage and loss caused by the flood.

“This rapid estimation is needed, because the physical Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) will take between 6 to 8 months.

“So, while we wait for the PDNA to be conducted, we can use the GRADE for planning and financial purposes.

“As GRADE has been found to be fairly accurate, the findings will guide programs of recovery and flood prevention. We are keenly waiting for the result of the GRADE assessment on or before Dec. 2,” Farouq said.

The minister also called on all

stakeholders and partners to work towards early recovery and stabilisation of affected communities.

She explained that the ministry had to also seek for durable solutions towards the return and resettlement of affected communities, continue to provide lifesaving emergency assistance, prevent the spread of diseases and ensure food security.

She highlighted the importance of coordination and partnership in national emergencies, adding that it was the core objective and scope of the National Flood Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan.

“The Flood plan was a directive issued by President Buhari, giving his concerns of the experiences of floods in 2018 and 2020.

“The plan was developed by multiple stakeholders and all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and it finally received approval of the Federal Executive Council in September.

“The Flood Plan is currently guiding our field operations and addressing any gap in coordination that we have faced at the Federal and Sub-National levels,” Farouq stated.

Meanwhile, the Minister condoled with victims of the recent flood disaster in the country which ravaged through many states and left hundreds dead.

Farouq described the loss of lives, property and farmlands caused by the flood as colossal and unfortunate.

“We sympathise with the families of those who lost their lives, those who have lost their livelihoods and property. This is very unfortunate.

“We are trying our best to engage specialists and the Air Force to support us in air dropping of relief items in areas that are not accessible.

“We have also established 44 shelters in 24 states and most of the victims affected have been evacuated onto higher planes.

“We have taken interventions to the most hit states, including Bayelsa and Jigawa, Delta, Anambra and other affected by the floods and it is still ongoing.

“These are natural disasters and we pray that we don’t see this again. However, the government is up and doing in this regard,” Farouq stressed.

The minister said she was currently overseeing efforts in the response phase, including the activation of a national emergency operation centre and situation room.

She further said that the situation room collated data, provided risk communication and coordinated the complementary efforts of sister MDAs.

“Officials of our operational agency, the NEMA, are in all states affected by the flood,” she said.(NAN)

