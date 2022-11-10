President Muhammadu Buhari

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS devastating flood recedes across the country and Nigerians counting serious losses, farmers and commodities’ associations under the auspices of Forum of Agricultural Commodity Associations Presidents, FACAP, Thursday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to provide intervention funds to immediately commence 2022/2023 dry season farming across the country.

This was part of the demands read out by the Chairman, FACAP, Sadiq Umar Daware, during a media conference held in Abuja, while speaking on the plight of farmers and stakeholders along the various value chains in the agricultural sector.

Daware said the looming food crisis can be averted by proactive interventions by federal, State and local governments to ameliorate plight of farmers in order to ensure food availability.

He also acknowledged that Nigeria reclaimed its rightful position as the Giant of Africa in self-sufficiency in food production as comatose factories were revived and emergence of medium as well as large-scale integrated rice mills across the country and a drastic reduction in post-harvest losses with the consequent improvement in the wellbeing of the smallholder farmers due to rise in family income.

Also significant increase in the rate of dissemination and adoption of Good Agricultural Practice, GAP, to farmers in all commodities and this has led to increase in production.

According to him, despite the gains, farmers and stakeholders in the agricultural sector are inundated with a myriad of challenges including boko haram,banditry, kidnaping, lack of consistence access to affordable finance, unavailability of quality inputs, skyrocketing prices of inputs, high post-harvest losses, fragmented and unstructured market and the dangers associated with negative climate change, and others.

He added that sadly, the situation has been exacerbated by the flash floods currently being experienced across the country and drought in others, and CBN has also halted funding of Anchor Borrowers Programme and therefore no other support was given to farmers, for which they seek urgent government intervention.

However, he assured that commodity associations commitment to ensure farmers return to their farms for food production, because they are directly working with active farmers across all commodities, hence are both willing and able to manage a revolving fund if provided by government.

Also the association is willing to partner with the private sector under a PPP arrangement to provide quality and affordable inputs to farmers in a timely manner.

And he promised that the association will promote innovation and technology to modern agriculture in partnership with research institutions and other knowledge-based organisations, both locally and internationally, to increase the capacity of farmers and provide seamless access to information on Good Agricultural Practice ,GAP.

The forum shall seek mutual collaboration with the ministry of Environment, water resources and other relevant organisations to promote the adoption of climate-smart agriculture.

Also, flood mitigation practice shall be adopted based on international best practices to brace our farmers for the impact of flood and other climate-change related challenges.

He said: “Mr President should direct the CBN to urgently provide funds to farmers for the 2022/2023 dry season farming. This should be treated as top priority and acted upon expeditely.

“Government should provide support to victims of flood across the country and the support to affected farmers should be given directly to them.

“Government should increase support to the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI) and expand it to the Presidential Fertilizer and Agro-Inputs Initiative.”

In conclusion, he (Daware) said,”With the looming food crises occasioned by the war in Ukraine, Climate change and other localised challenges, it is incumbent upon the government and all other relevant stakeholders to work together so as to attack this hydra-headed monster frontally.

“It is a collective task that must be dispassionately pursued as the consequences of a food crisis could spell doom on the nation and dwarf the cumulative of all the security challenges we are currently grappling with.

“A stich in time, they say, saves nine. Kindly consider this a distress call.”

Meanwhile, the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria,RIFAN, represented by the Coordinator, Social Projects, Shehu Muazu, assured that there is no need to panic over food shortage as earlier declared by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, following the resolve of the commodities’ associations and their farmers, “To pursue a two cycle season in this dry season because we have the believe that if we can do cycles of production in this dry season.

“Our farmers are committed, we have talked to them and they are ready. It is a national call.

“The country depends on us for their food security, and we have no option and as farmers we will do it.”

However, in terms of losses to the flood, he said about 60 per cent of production is in the lowlands, which have been submerged by flood, and rice farmers are yet to come out from the psychological trauma.

He therefore called on government to provide support for the two cycle dry season farming.

