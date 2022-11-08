By Festus Ahon

MINORITY Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr. Ndudi Elumelu, has urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to dredge River Niger and its tributaries, as a long-term solution to the problem of perennial flooding in the country.

Elumelu, when he visited the six Internally Displaced Persons, IDP camps in his Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State, where he doled out N25 million to the flood victims, lamented the plights of victims of the recent flood disaster in the country.

Saying that the cash donations was to support their feeding, medication and other urgent essential needs, Elumelu who was accompanied by other notable leaders in the constituency, said he had concluded arrangements for the provisions of relief materials for the flood victims to enable them go back to their various communities when the flood recedes.

The Minority Leader, who was at the Ogbuaofu, Oneh and Head Bridge Camps in Asaba, Oshimili South; the Illah and Ugbolu Camps in Oshimili North as well as Ewulu Camp in Aniocha South, insisted that the wellbeing and development of the people would continue to be the center point of his activities as the representative of the people.

Elumelu who spoke to newsmen after the visits, said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had always been known to empathise with the plight of Nigerians, adding that the Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Vice-Presidential candidate and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as well as the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, identify with the victims.

