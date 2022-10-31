Dafinone sharing the materials

The Delta Central Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC, Chief Ede Dafinone, on Tuesday continued the distribution of relief materials to other Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps as his team visited Otu-Jeremi and Okwagbe Camps in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Speaking at the Otu-Jeremi and Okwagbe Camps, Chief Dafinone while sympathizing with the flood-displaced persons, encouraged them to be steadfast in this trying moment.

He disclosed that the level of devastation caused by the flood cannot be quantified, stressing that he shares in their pains and encouraged them to remain positive even in the face of the present challenge.

The renowned accountant urged the government to find a permanent solution to the flood crisis and help the victim to mitigate their losses so that people can return to farms.

He said; “We heard that the flood also affected you, so we are here to bring immediate support, but these will only feed the stomach for a while and it will not solve the problem because thousands of people are homeless.

“Those people who have lost their jobs and means of livelihood as a result of the ravaging flood still need rehabilitation. When the flooding is over, the people will no longer have the means to survive, therefore, more publicity is needed to draw the attention of the government to intervene and rescue them from hunger.

“The government have mapped out plans of action to enable the flood victim to find their feet after when all this is over, so we are drawing government attention to the displaced people. The government needs to come up with a solution that will solve the flooding problem.

“I also want to call on cooperate organizations and the international community to step in and bring sustainable succor to the flood victims by providing building materials, seedlings, fishing nets and other items to enable the restart of life.”

Earlier, the Secretary of Otu-Jeremi Community Comr. Solomon Ughen, on behalf of the community, thanked Dafinone for supporting the displaced people and thanked Chief Dafinone and his supporters, praying that God will stand by him in his ambition.

Also speaking at the IDP Camps in Okwagbe, the duo Okwagbe IDP Camps Chairmen Mr. Sunday Solomon and Nicholas Okadge expressed delight in the food items donated by the Delta Central APC Senatorial Candidate, praying that God will grant him his heart desires.

