By Prince Okafor

Airlines may be forced to cancel flight operations following the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) action at the early hours of Tuesday.

Vanguard gathered that the union barricaded the Murtala Muhammed Airport Two, MMA2, terminal, Lagos over the sacking of 34 members.

The union alleged that its members working with the operators of the MMA2, Bi- Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) were sacked without due process over the weekend.

Vanguard gathered that the union barricaded the entity at about 2 am in the early hours of today in solidarity for their fellow comrades.

A source from the airport told Vanguard that efforts to resolve the issues at several meetings proved in the past proved abortive as BASL was not ready to address the matter.

Also, an Abuja-bound passenger disclosed that most passenger are stranded outside and the unions had blocked every entrance and even cars coming in could not and is currently creating a backlog.

He said: “Currently I can not access the terminal, already my flight time has passed. Some people are not allowing anyone in, this is sad, I fear I will miss my flight and also my meeting in Abuja.”

In a statement signed by the management of Ibom Airlines Limited, it reads: “This is to bring to the attention of our esteemed passengers and the public, that our operating terminal out of Lagos, the Murtala Mohamed Airport 2, operated by Bicourtney Aviation Services Limited has been completely closed off to workers and passengers alike by the Labour Union, very early this morning.

“Efforts are currently being made to resolve the situation; however, please note that this action will greatly impact our flights scheduled in and out of Lagos today.

“We greatly regret the impact of this unexpected action on your day’s plans as we urge you to kindly stay close to all our communication channels for subsequent updates.”

