Golf Captain, Golf Section, IKOYI Club 1938, Dr. Anthony Oboh, Executive Director, Chief Risk Officer, FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, Olusegun Alebiosu, winner of 61st Lagos Open Golf Championship, Emmanuel Ojeabulu and Lady Captain, Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Nkoli Moka

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, sponsors of the annual Lagos Open Golf Championship, one of the longest running golf tournaments in Nigeria has pledged its commitment to the development of golf.

The Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, Adeola Adeduntan who was represented by Executive Director, Chief Risk Officer of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited Olusegun Alebiosu said the Lagos Open Championships has come to stay.

“First Bank is committed to the tournament and other sporting activities across the country, the 61st edition of the tournament, we take pride in the fact that our brand continues to honor our commitment.

“The 61st edition of the tournament lived up to its rating as one that produces worthy champions, throwing up expectedly Benin based.

Emmanuel Ojeabulu, winner of the 2022 edition, played the three- shots off the pace going the last 18-holes, Ojeabulu played one of the best golf of his life.

He maintained steady pars for a closing 74, 3-over the course par to win the World Amateur Golf Ranking recognised event by two shots.

Ojeabulu started his game with an opening 75, a second day score of 78 and a closing 74 to replace Ilorin based Aminu Kadir, the defending champion.

Ojeabulu, a 20-year old product of David Mark Golf Academy; George Paul who was tipped to win the tournament collapsed under pressure closing with an unimpressive 79 to lose the two by two-shots.

In the third position was Muyideen Olaitan, a three-time winner of the coveted Lagos Open trophy ducks in the third position while Iyare Osaze was further down on the winners chart by One-shot, leaving perennial contender, Olajide Owolabi, who shot tournaments best score of 72 on day two of the competition in the fifth position.

Satisfied with the turnout of the participants, Golf Captain, Tony Oboh applauded the sponsors for keeping the tournament going, urging other brands to emulate FirstBank.

“It is not easy to keep a tournament like this going, I therefore congratulate FirstBank for their commitment”, Oboh said.

Apart from golf, other sports that enjoy commitment from FirstBank, includes Polo, Tennis, Basketball, Football and Athletes.

