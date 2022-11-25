Uranta

By Dapo Akinrefon

Mrs Baarong Tony-Uranta, the wife of late human rights activist, Mr Tony Uranta, on Thursday said that her heart still hurts and feels empty, one year after the death of her husband.

Uranta, 67, died on November 24, 2021 at the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital, LUTH,

The late Tony Ipriye Uranta (TIU) was a member of the Federal Government’s Technical Committee on Niger Delta; Executive Secretary, Pan-Niger Delta Forum, Executive Secretary, United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy, UNDEDSS, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria National Summit Group among others.

In a chat with newsmen at the first year memorial, organised by family, friends, associates and former school mates of the late Uranta at his residence in Lagos, Barong Tony-Uranta said that though she is convinced her husband is with his Maker, she could not help but feel lonely and saddened.

She said: “Not a day passed that I can’t help but shed tears of sadness and Joy. Sadness because he is gone and the challenges I face as a widow, and joy because I know he lived a good life and is with God.

“TIU was my love, my backbone and a great Dad to my daughter, Amy. We can’t wish got a better husband and father.

“He left shoes too big for me to fill not just as a single parent now but as a philanthropist. We had a home that was open to all. He has so many people he was taken care of financially. I try but it is not just easy to do all we did together for humanity while he was alive.

“I am still trying to find my feet and with God’s help, I know I will survive the blow, at least for our child and all those he took care of.”

She said the gathering was for fellowship and prayers for the family.

Expressing gratitude to all those who were there for the family in those trying times and the Church, House on the Rock for their support during the funeral in Lagos and in Queenstown, Port Harcourt, she, however, said that her late husband was a warrior and change agent, who always imagined a restructured Nigeria even on his sick bed.

She said: “He was always imagining how to advance the cause of one Nigeria. I will continue to pray for his lofty dreams to come true.”

RELATED NEWS