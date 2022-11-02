By Babajide Komolafe

Federal Inland Revenue Services, FIRS, has called on African governments to ensure value for taxpayers money so as to enhance revenue collection in the region.

Making this call yesterday in Lagos while speaking at the 7th General Assembly of the African Tax Administration Forum, FIRS Executive Chairman, said that ensuring value for taxpayers money is vital to efforts to transform tax administration on the continent.

Highlighting the importance of the theme of the &th General Assembly, which is “Rethinking Revenue Strategies: The Human Face of Taxation”, Nami said: “The fiscal social contract, which hinges on the willingness of the citizens to pay tax in return for the provision of public service, is a clarion call on the Government at all levels in Africa to rethink governance. “If we must transform our tax system and enhance revenue collection in Africa, there is a need for the Government at all levels to engender public confidence and trust in government by providing value for taxpayers’ money.

“More importantly, the government should reconsider how projects are reported in the public space and the expected impact it will have on the tax-paying culture. Such reports should be communicated to convey the idea that taxpayers’ money is used to fund infrastructure projects.”

Speaking further at a press conference on the sidelines of the assembly, Nami appealed to African citizens to trust their governments to use tax revenue to provide needed social amenities.

“I want to appeal to all citizens of Africa to begin to trust their government. If you trust your government and you pay taxes, you’re able to make money available to the government to be able to provide this critical infrastructure that you leave the continent of Africa to enjoy in the developed economy. The hospitals that are built outside the continent of Africa are built using taxpayers’ money, the beautiful roads and the critical infrastructures are made possible using taxpayer money.’’

