An oil firm, Nadabo Energy Limited, has asked a judge of an Ikeja High Court, Justice Christopher Balogun, to rescue himself from further presiding over a suit with case number ID/118C/2012, for allegedly meeting with Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Peters and his firm, NADABO Energy Limited, is being tried by the EFCC on a 27-count charge bordering on using forged documents to obtain N1.4billiom from the Federal Government as oil subsidy.

The trial began on Dec. 10, 2012, and the EFCC has so far called five prosecution witnesses.

The allegations of bias were made in an affidavit in support of a Motion on Notice sworn by Abubakar Peters, the Managing Director, Nadabo Energy Ltd and a defendant in the suit.

According to the affidavit, Bawa on March 31 2022, minutes after giving evidence before the court had allegedly held a meeting with Balogun the presiding judge in the office of Justice Kazeem Alogba, the Chief Judge of Lagos State.

Peters, in the affidavit, noted that several online publications widely reported the meeting and the EFCC, through their official Facebook page did not deny the meeting but rather described it as a “routine and courtesy visit”.

He said that the outrage generated over the meeting has cast doubt on the expected neutrality of Balogun to be an unbiased umpire in adjudicating the case.

According to Peters, Bawa was a Principal Superintendent of the EFCC, when he investigated the N1.4 billion subsidy fraud allegations against him and as a result of his investigations, Bawa now elevated to the post of Chairman of the anti-graft agency is the star witness in the case.

Bawa commenced his evidence-in-chief as PW5 on June 3, 2015, and did not conclude till Dec. 20, 2021.

According to the affidavit: “After his evidence-in-chief, the cross-examination by the defence counsel commenced immediately on Dec. 20, 2021. He subsequently testified under cross-examination on Jan. 25, March 31, 2022, and May 18, 2022.

“After the court proceedings of March 31, 2022, I did not immediately leave the High Court premises at Ikeja, Lagos State.

“On my way to the car park within the premises of the court, a few minutes after case number ID/118C/2012, wherein I’m standing trial was adjourned to 17 and 18 May 2022, I saw the trial judge, Justice C. A. Balogun exiting the office of the Chief Judge of the High Court of Lagos State.”

