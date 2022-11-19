Winners of the season two Naija Master Chef Reality Show held in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

Naija Chefs Hub, organisers of Naija Master Chef Reality Show has concluded its season two as winners smiled home with cash and consolation prizes in addition to trips to Mombasa, Kenya.

The competition which was impactful with fresh ideas, experiences, new skill has broadened the horizon of contestants to take their business to the next level.

Speaking with a selected journalists at the prize presentation in Lagos, winner of the season two Naija Master Chef Reality Show, Okwuaka Lynda narrated her experience while the 40 contestants were in the house for the competition that last 32 days in Lagos.

Lynda who is from Imo state and a graduate of University of Ilorin, said, “I studied History and International Relations. I came across Najia Master Chef on social media as I was going through my page. It was the title that attracted me to the flyer. When I opened it, I saw that they had an upcoming show so I applied and later I received a call that I was qualified to contest”.

“As the star winner of Naija Master Chef Season Two, I won a car, a cash prize of N1m, a trip to Mombasa and Nairobi, Kenya and I also won gas cooker. I intend to use the cash prize to invest into my catering business and expand in getting physical outlet and not a seating restaurant. I also intend to invest on myself to improve on my level’.

According to Lynda, the competition was a good experience. “There were female and also male contestants as well, and my relationship with the contestants was interesting, even though mixing up with people from different backgrounds was a beat challenging, but we learnt to be tolerant and in all, it was a good outing”.

First runner-up, Chogodo Omoine Mahjeedat is from Kogi state, an accountant by profession. In a media chart with newsmen, said, “It has always being my dream to be in a reality show. Being a business oriented person and industrious woman, I have been able to combine both together”.

However, as an accountant, I want to have my own company and have a restaurant. I believe the show has given me more publicity. I emerged as the first runner-up and I won a landed property in Lagos and a trip to Mombasa and Nairobi, Kenya.

My experience in the house was quite adventurous and interesting. There were fun moments, tensed moments as well. It took me towards the end of the show to be able to adjust to other contestants. I gained the plaiting skills and I now know how to do a lot of recipes. The show has brought out creativity in me. My message to my colleagues is that they should follow their dreams and they should not be discouraged”.

Grace Orji, second runner-up is a graduate of Economics.

Speaking to newsmen at the presentation of the prizes said, “I have always had passion for cooking which has been my dream. I went to culinary school to grow and learn more about cooking. I am excited to be part of the show. I won N500,000, a trip to Nairobi and Mombasa. I will add my cash prize into my business for growth”.

Continuing she said that my experience in the house was beautiful. “I met amazing people and a lot of other contestants impacted my life positively.

This is my first time of participating in a reality show and it was a good impression. If I get opportunities to participate in other reality cooking shows, I will do it”.

Salima David Bitrus is third runner-up, and she said, “all the contestants are winners and am happy for that. I emerged as the 3rd runner-up. I am grateful to God and am happy and glad. I won a trip to Mombasa and Kenya and consolation cash prize”.

Bitrus said that the competition was an avenue to sharpen our skills. “It brought out the genuine passion about what I do. It touched my leadership skills and ability to work with others. It also helped us to work on time management. We were creative and ability to think fast.

The show has helped me to boost my business. The organisers have helped and am grateful to them for going the extra mile to teach us a lot of things”.

Nwanacho Chisom fourth runner-up said, “my experience in the house was a whole lot wonderful both the good and bad moments. The show will help me in my business as I have learnt a lot from other contestants and I am going to add some of those things to my menu. Again, I learnt how to deal with a lot of people. I won a gas oven, a trip to Mombasa and Kenya and a consolation cash prize. I am going to be a different chef because I learnt a lot of recipes which am going to include in my business”.

Adeniran Adefunke who emerged as the fifth runner-up is a graduate of English, and she said, “The Naija Master Chef Belleful edition was quite eventful with a lot of experiences. It gave me the opportunity to meet other chefs and I enjoyed working with them. The thing that I took from the house is eating with my eyes first. I believe in food aesthetics. I am going to rebrand my business and the show has helped to strengthen my business. It has made me to be more tolerant with other people. I won kitchen equipment, consolation cash prize and endor events.

RELATED NEWS