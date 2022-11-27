ǼLEX, a full-service commercial and litigation law firm, will hold its 16th Annual Lecture on Wednesday, 30th November, 2022.

The lecture, to be held virtually (Zoom) from 2:00 West African Time (WAT), will focus on digital technology as a fundamental force for change in Africa.

Themed “Digital Economy: Africa’s Catalyst for Regional Growth and Transformation”, the lecture will feature a panel discussion to be moderated by Dr Segun Aina, President, Africa Fintech Network and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Fintech Association of Nigeria, with Mr Oswald Osaretin Guobadia, SSA to the President on Digital Transformation, Mrs Dawn Dimowo, Government Affairs and Public Policy Manager, Google, and Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, DG/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), as discussants.

ǼLEX, in a statement ahead of the lecture, said the panel discussants will bring their wealth of knowledge and experience to enrich the discussion relating to how digital technology is helping to support economic growth, deepen democratic governance, and expand civil society engagement in Africa.

The ǼLEX Annual Lecture was instituted in commemoration of the ǼLEX partnership formed in 2004 and forms part of the firm’s commitment to raising awareness on critical economic, political, social and developmental issues in Africa.

The 2022 lecture builds on the successes of the past 15 editions during which ǼLEX has brought together distinguished speakers, panellists, and participants to dissect the various challenges facing Africa in leadership, politics, amongst other things, while proffering solutions to these challenges.

Over the years, the lecture has explored several themes touching on Africa’s developmental issues, including “How Ghana Kept the Lights On”, “Corruption, the Thief in Broad Daylight”, “In God’s Name: Politics, Religion and Economic Development”, “Lagos: Urban infrastructure – lessons from the international community for Nigeria and Africa”, “The Nigeria We Want: Economic, Political & Social Justice”, among others

RELATED NEWS