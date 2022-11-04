By Dapo Akinrefon

To celebrate its 10th anniversary in Nigeria, Longrich International Nigeria, a Multinational network company has donated packs of Magnetic Energy Sanitary pads and educational kits to over 200 students.

Presenting gifts at the anniversary celebration, Chief Executive Officer, Longrich International,

Alex Jia said: “This is part of our efforts to improve the well being of the female gender and enrich the lives of those in society, especially women and girls, as we celebrate 10 years of good living products, we will continue to give back to the society, our mission is provide solutions to entire world’s needs, better lives, better future is what we preach at Longrich.”

Also speaking during the presentation, the five Star Director of Longrich, Dr Titilope Ejimagwa said: “The intent of these gifts is to help the girl child to live healthy, our focus is to eradicate the issue of period stigma, by providing young girls with the Magnetic Energy Menstrual-hygiene pad, that relieves women of all problems common to menstrual periods such as swollen vulva, vaginitis, itching, distending pain in the lower abdomen.

“Giving back is part of us at Longrich, the most important reason for charity is basic human concern for others, we have taken our charity to major cities across the country, our educational, hospitals and other COVID -19 effects mitigation donations will continue to express our company’s commitment to drive a sustainable, compassionate, and healthy human interface with the Nigerian society.”

Longrich mission is about touching lives and as of today, it has helped over million Nigerians out of poverty, where over a million Nigerians are earning little monthly through their platform.

The core philosophy is to improve quality of human life, enhanced hygiene, and by delivering quality products and services that empower people physically, emotionally and financially.

