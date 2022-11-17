Top management staff of Pipeline surveillance company, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) weekend put smiles on the faces of thousands of affected flood victims in the various communities of Rivers, Bayelsa and Imo state as part of corporate social responsibility.

The Chief Executive Officer/Corporate Managing Director, Mr Osahon Okubo, who led the first phase of distribution of materials in Ohoada West Local Government Areas of Rivers, Emuoha and Abua Odual LGAs, said it’s was part of company’s effort to support flood victims.

Over 23 communities from the three states are expected to benefit from the relief materials distribution. Among items distributed are bags of rice, indomie noddles, garri, salt, Maggi, vegetable oil, foot wears, clothes.

Represented by Admiral Akinjide Akinrinnade (Rtd) the Project Lead for PINL, said the company has been a key partner in the fight against pipeline vandalism and oil theft in the Niger Delta.

He said: “The Federal Government also recently assigned us the responsibility of providing surveillance and maintenance of the Trans Niger Pipeline due to our track record of excellent service delivery.

“As a socially responsible company, we are not insensitive to the plight of our partners who have been rendered homeless, besides losing human lives as a result of the ravaging flood.

“We can only be happy if our host communities are happy since we are in business to achieve a mutually beneficial goal.

“Suffice to say that we are partners in progress to sustain production of crude oil which remains the major source of revenue to governments at all levels as well as save the communities from environmental pollution arising from the activities of illegal crude oil refiners.

“We have therefore come to sympathise with you today for your losses due to the natural disaster and also show care by providing a token of support in form of food items and other essentials to mitigate the impact of the flood on the people.

“Our action is further informed by our social obligation (as good corporate citizen) to support efforts of government in providing solutions to current multifaceted socio-economic challenges in the midst of dwindling revenue.

“We wish to use this opportunity to assure you traditional rulers, Chiefs, CDC, Youth and women leaders of our determination to carry everyone along as we continue to discharge our corporate social responsibilities with utmost fidelity, transparency and accountability.

“On behalf of PINL, we thank you for the unflinching support and cooperation you have accorded the company since inception of the project.

“We also pray that God will grant you the strength to speedily recover from the physical and psychological trauma occasioned by the flood,” he said.

On his part, Mr Daddy Green, a community leader, commended PINL, for the donation of food and non food items to the host communities of pipeline infrastructure.

He said no company have ever shown such gesture to them before now, urging other oil firms to emulate the goodwill of PINL to host community, not to forget them in their trying times.

Receiving the items on behalf of Ahoada, Chief Stephenson Ikah, said his heart is feel with joy, as they have done what Napoleon cannot do.

He said if other companies are behaving the way PINL, had behaved their will not be any problem, as there pipeline are safe and secured, there will not be sabotage.

King Christian Amadi, the Paramount Ruler of Rumuekpe, in Emuoha, said this is the first time he is seeing such from indigenous oil firm.

He said that the community has been very peaceful since they had crisis in 2011, that the company should also remember their youths for employment opportunities.

