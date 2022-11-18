By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, has restrained the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, and the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Mr. Abubakar Malami, from arraigning a 76-year-old, ex-president of Nigerian Shipowners Association, NISA, Isaac Jolapamo, over alleged illegal possession of firearms.

Trial judge, Justice A. Lewis -Allagoa’s order was sequel to the proposed arraignment of Jolapamo by the police before another court over the alleged offence.

It will be recalled that Justice Yelim Bogoro of another Federal High Court, Lagos had fixed December 2, for the arraignment of Jolapamo on a three-count charge of alleged unlawful possession of guns.

However, Justice A. Lewis -Allagoa ruling on a motion ex-parte against the Inspector General of Police, Olufunke Otti Jolapamo and Attorney General of the Federation, ordered the parties to maintain status quo pending the determination of the suit against them.

Jolapamo’s lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, had sought an order of interim injunction restraining IGP, AGF either by themselves, servants or privies from arranging his client, via charge No. FHC/L/404C/22, alleging illegal possession of firearms at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, pending the final determination of the origination motion, herein.

At the resumed hearing of the suit, yesterday, only the applicant’s lawyer, Falana was present and he informed the court that hearing notice was served on all the three respondents.

Following the absence of the respondents’ counsel in court, Falana prayed for short adjournment.

After hearing the applicant’s counsel, Justice Allagoa ordered that hearing notice be issued again and served on all the respondents, adjourned the matter till November 24, for hearing.

