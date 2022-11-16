•N100m goods destroyed —Operators

By Bashir Bello

An early morning fire, yesterday, razed a storey building used as a warehouse, in Kano commodity market, popularly known as Kasuwan Singer.

At the time of filing this report, the cause of the incident could not be ascertained, but traders in the building attributed the cause to an electrical spark.

An accountant, who works in the warehouse, known as Mumza House, Abdulkarim Ibrahim, said goods worth over N100 million were destroyed by the fire.

He said the warehouse was filled with goods such as biscuits and chewing gum.

Another trader, Muhammad Sani Danlami, whose shop is along a corridor upstairs, said the fire started from upstairs and it was a result of an electrical spark.

He said he lost everything in his shop as he could not rescue anything from the shop.

“The fire started from upstairs. It razed the warehouse completely. Unfortunately, it was just last week that five trailers of goods were offloaded in the warehouse,” Danlami said.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson, Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, said it got a distress call about the fire outbreak and quickly deployed its men to the scene.

“We received a distress call on Tuesday morning at about 09:00 am from one Abubakar Muhammad. Upon receiving the call, we deployed our men to the scene of the incident where it was discovered that a storey building was engulfed by fire.

“The fire razed the goods in the upstairs part of the warehouse. But we were able to control the fire from escalating to other neighbourhood shops.”

No life was lost nor injury recorded.

The Vice Chairman of the singer market, Bashir Yusuf commended the prompt response of the fire service, neighbours and good samaritans which prevented the fire from spreading to other nearby shops in the market.

RELATED NEWS