By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Commercial activities were on Monday crippled in ASCON near Ibafo, along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, as fire gutted a Chinese company located in the area.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the inferno caused worries among residents of the area.

It was further learnt that the Chinese company produced bags, slippers and nylon.

As at 5pm, when our Correspondent visited the area, he observed that the company was still on fire despite the presence of the state fire service.

Residents of the area however expressed concern over the massive fire, expressing fear that the fire may spread to other buildings in the area if efforts were not made to quench it.

The Director of the Ogun State Fire Service, Fatai Adefala, however said his men were making efforts to quench the fire.

He said, “We are aware of the situation and we are doing everything possible to quench the fire.”

RELATED NEWS