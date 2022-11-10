By Chioma Onuegbu & Harris Emmanuel

Many have been injured and others rendered homeless in the fire disaster that occurred Tuesday night in Unyenge, a fishing community in Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

Reportedly two women cooking around the area were among those that sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the fire disaster and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

An indigene of the area who simply identified himself as Etim, simply said, “I learnt that some people were rolling petrol and the plastic tore and rolled down to where there was fire and explosion happened. I also learnt that two women that were cooking sustained …

[7:04 PM, 11/10/2022] Chioma Onuegbu: Akwa Ibom: Arewa community throws weight behind PDP guber candidate

By: Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Arewa Community in Akwa Ibom State has promised to support the governorship candidacy of Pastor Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2023 election.

The leaders and members of the community made their position known on Thursday in Uyo, the State capital at a grand endorsement rally in support of the PDP Governorship candidate.

Speaking, Chairman of Arewa People’s Assembly, Mr. Emmanuel Ogbole assured that they have already mobilized their people to support Pastor Eno and all PDP candidates during the 2023 polls.

His words, “We, members of Arewa Community in Akwa Ibom State are solidly behind you. I am standing as a collateral, surety and guarantor to assure you that we will deliver bloc votes for you and to all the candidates of the PDP.

“This is a cross section of Arewa Community from 19 Northern states in Nigeria, across religious and cultural affiliation. We have come here today to attest to the fact that we have found you capable, because we can attest to your, character and competency. You are an accomplished entrepreneur.

“We know you as a detribalized Nigerian. We have mobilized our people already to vote for you. We know that with the completion agenda of His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel, by the time you become Governor in 2023, Akwa Ibom will become the Dubai of Africa”.

In his brief remarks, the Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Hassan Sadauki, said the Muslim Community in the State were confident in Umo Eno’s capacity, and would queue behind him to emerge victorious in 2023.

“We believe that by having you at the helm of affairs in the State, the bond of unity between the Muslim Community in Akwa Ibom and our hosts would deepen”, Alhaji Sadauki said

In their separate messages of goodwill and remarks, the Deputy Sarkin Hausa, Alhaji Mohamed Ajawaji, Deputy State Imam, Mallam Yahaya, the Sarkin Hausawa of Eket, Alhaji Ibrahim Iliya, Mrs. Deborah Usman who spoke for the Women, affirmed their resolve to mobilize support for the victory of the PDP in the forthcoming general election.

Responding, Pastor Umo Eno thanked the Arewa Community for their show of solidarity and reassured them that he would run an all inclusive administration and protect their interest once elected as Governor come 2023.

Eno commended the Community for their peaceful disposition, and for contributing to the development of the state, and cautioned against any act capable of undermining the existing peace being enjoyed in the State.

RELATED NEWS